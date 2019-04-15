Arson Finding Could Spark Backlash Against Muslims
April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019
Essel said (April 16, 2019):
As with everything that happens, there are two different orders of interpretation of this event and many other analogues: the natural order and the supernatural order.
1°/ In the natural order, which occupies most people, who know no other, hypotheses will multiply and, given the lack of trust in the State and the variety of particular opinions, they will remain hypotheses forever. One, although likely, has not yet appeared: the symbolization of the end of the old world, wrongly assimilated to "Christianity" but whose remains, having lost all their life, remained physically, as N.-D. de Paris. For most people, the term "Our Lady" does not mean the Most Blessed Virgin Mary, but such a stone building. Macron said it would be "rebuilt" and architects pointed out that he had used an inappropriate term: he should have said "restored". But it is quite possible that he was not mistaken and that he said "rebuilt" intentionally.
2°/ Even if it means shocking the rationalists (almost everyone today, including the so-called Catholics who are loyal to Vatican II and his Roman jacks), it is indeed in the supernatural order that we reach a certainty: this destruction by fire is a proven fact, and as God is almighty, IT IS THAT HE HAS PERMITTED IT. And why did He allow it? Because this cathedral, which bears the traces of divine beauty, is a CONSECRATED place, that is, apart from being reserved for worship and excluded from any profane use. Yet, precisely, it is visited by millions of unholy tourists wearing the most indecent clothes, i. e.: desecrated daily.
Even if we put aside the crocodile tears of officials on all sides (but all Freemasons with hatred of God), the rest of the mourners are atheists who regret having lost a beautiful monument and a "symbol" of France, which has been a simple geographical entity since 1789 and which is France as a revolutionary, materialist and atheist (at best). But, once again, as the Bishop of Meaux Bossuet said, "God laughs at men who deplore the effects whose causes they cherish. »
Too bad so for art lovers who ignore or even hate God but still want some benefits without paying the real price !
JG said (April 16, 2019):
I feel for the French people and their nation.
The NWO cabal wants France to be turned upside down and de-nationalized like England and have been working on it for the last 15 years or more.
The Catholic Church is a large part of the history and identity of the French people. The NWO agents have been disrupting their religious culture with a wave of involuntary third world immigrants who aren't Catholics at all for some time now.
Unlike England, the French aren't quite ready yet to throw in the towel on their nation and heritage. Catholicism has survived for centuries in France and it's not about to go away.
It was the French along with Joan of Ark who successfully defeated the Engish in Northern France nearly 600 years ago to save their country and it will take that same kind of courage to drive out the NWO.
FS said (April 16, 2019):
Is it strange that NO ONE knows the AL AQSA Mosque was also, like the Notre Dame Cathedral, put to fire shortly after? No BIGOTRY in Western MEDIA, is there! I “smell” False Flag by Israeli Zionist “Jews” to create violence between Christians and Muslims
https://ahtribune.com/world/3064-notre-dame-cathedral-al-aqsa-mosque.html